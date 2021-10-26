In 2004, Jacqueline Maguire testified about the 9/11 terror attacks.

By Steve Neavling

Jacqueline Maguire has been named special agent in charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia Field Office.

Before the appointment, Maguire was serving as special agent in charge of the Criminal Division of the New York Field Office.

Maguire joined the FBI as a special agent in 2000 and was assigned to the New York Field Office as a member of the Joint Terrorism Task Force. A year later, Maguire was the lead agent investigating the five people who hijacked American Airlines Flight 77, which crashed into the Pentagon.

In 2006, Maguire began working at the Counterterrorism Division at FBI headquarters, serving as the supervisory special agent and then unit chief.

In 2011, Maguire moved to the Washington Field Office, serving as a supervisory special agent. Then in 2014, she became special assistant to the executive assistant director of the Human Resources Branch at FBI headquarters.

In 2016, Maguire she began serving as assistant special agent in charge of the Birmingham Field Office in Alabama, overseeing criminal and administrative issues. A year later, she was promoted to section chief in the Office of Public Affairs in 2017. In 2019, she was promoted to deputy assistant director of the office.

Maguire was twice awarded for service, receiving the Attorney General’s “Award for Excellence in Furthering the Interests of U.S. National Security” in 2006 and the Attorney General’s “Award for Distinguished Service” in 2009.

Before coming to the FBI, Maguire worked at the Office of the Medical Examiner in Suffolk County, NY.

Maguire attended Villanova University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in comprehensive science. At Long Island University, she earned a master’s degree in criminal justice. And at the Naval Postgraduate School, she earned a master’s degree in homeland defense and security.