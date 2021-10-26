By Steve Neavling

John Connolly, the disgraced former FBI agent who was sentenced to 40 years behind bars for working with mob boss James “Whitey” Bulger, is headed home to Massachusetts, a widow told The Boston Herald.

In February, the Florida Commission on Offender Review voted 2 to 1 to grant Connolly’s request for medical release after his lawyers said he had terminal cancer.

Mary Callahan, whose husband was murdered by Bulger’s gang, said her family had been alerted that Connolly is coming back to Massachusetts.

In requesting the medical release in February, Connolly’s lawyer, Peter Mullane, said the former FBI agent has “two serious illnesses.”

“He has multiple melanomas and pretty bad diabetes,” Mullane.

While working for the FBI’s Boston Field Office in the 1970s, Connolly recruited Bulger as an informant. Connolly was convicted of second-degree murder for participating in a plot to kill a Florida businessman in 1982 at the urging of Bulger, who was killed in a West Virginia prison in 2018.

“It must be great to get back to where you started,” Callahan told The Herald on Monday. “I wish my husband could come back to where he once was.”