Darrion Taylor. Photo: Alameda County Sheriff’s Office

By Steve Neavling

The 26-year-old man who opened fire inside an Amtrak train and killed a DEA agent in Arizona and wounded a city police officer was facing multiple criminal charges in California.

Darrion Taylor, who died in the shootout, was out of jail on bond in late December, Tucson.com reports.

Taylor had been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest in Alameda County following his arrest in 2020. He posted a $25,500 bond on Dec. 29.

Special Agent Michael Garbo, a 16-year veteran of the DEA, was fatally shot in the Amtrak train in Tucson while doing a routine inspection for illegal drugs and guns on the train.

Alameda County Sheriff’s Sgt. Raymond Kelly said the shooting was a preventable tragedy.

“It’s a disaster, it’s a disaster,” Kelly said. “Everybody involved in the criminal justice will tell you the same thing.”