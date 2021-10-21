Special Reports

Foundation Creates Fund for Family of ATF Agent Who Was Critically Injured in Shooting

By Steve Neavling

The National Police Defense Foundation is raising money for the family of an ATF agent who was critically injured in a shootout in early October in Tennessee. 

Special Agent Adam Daniels was trying to arrest Corey Daniel Wellman as part of a drug-related investigation when the shootout occurred in a parking lot along Murfreesboro Pike in Nashville. 

Wellman was killed in the shooting. 

Daniels remains at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville with serious injuries. 

“His family has been devastated by the shooting and have incurred significant expenses for out of state travel, lodging and associated costs so they could be with the agent to provide the support he needs during his hospitalization and the long road toward recovery and physical rehabilitation,” the foundation states.

All of the contributions will go directly to Daniels’ family. To donate, call 1-888-SAFE-COP or visit the foundation’s website.


Posted: 10/21/21
