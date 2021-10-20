Homeland Security Director Alejandro Mayorkas.

By Steve Neavling

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who is fully vaccinated, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“Secretary Mayorkas tested positive this morning for the COVID-19 virus after taking a test as part of routine pre-travel protocols,” spokesperson Marsha Espinosa said in a statement, CBS News reports. “Secretary Mayorkas is experiencing only mild congestion.”

Mayorkas plans to work from home. In the meantime, contact tracing is underway.

On Saturday, Mayorkas attended the annual National Police Officers’ Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol with President Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, FBI Director Christopher Wray and other high-ranking officials.

Mayorkas had a COVID-19 scare in July, when he worked from home after having close contact with a DHS employee who tested positive for the virus.

Mayorkas had planned to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. It’s unclear if he still plans to appear remotely.