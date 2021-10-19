Special Reports

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: ‘Capturing the Unabomber’

Ex-U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman Named ticklethewire.com Fed of the Year for 2020

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

October 2021
S M T W T F S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Fake DEA and FBI Badges Seized

By Allan Lengel

Fake DEA and FBI badges were seized last month.

Real DEA badge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized eight fake DEA badge and one FBI badge at the Chicago International Mail Branch.

Days later, CBP officers found 26 fake DEA badges destined for places including Washington, Iowa, Kentucky, Florida, California, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Virginia, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois and Texas, Fox 29 of Texas reports.

The badges came from China.

“Unfortunately, there is the propensity for drug traffickers to portray themselves as police in an attempt to rob, other drug narcotics distributors,” Richard Sanchez, DEA special agent in charge of the Rio Grande Area, tells the station.

“Unfortunately in our day and age, replication of DEA badges as well as law enforcement badges, in general, are readily available for purchase.”


Posted: 10/19/21 at 9:40 AM under News Story.

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!