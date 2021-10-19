By Allan Lengel

Fake DEA and FBI badges were seized last month.

Real DEA badge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized eight fake DEA badge and one FBI badge at the Chicago International Mail Branch.

Days later, CBP officers found 26 fake DEA badges destined for places including Washington, Iowa, Kentucky, Florida, California, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Virginia, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois and Texas, Fox 29 of Texas reports.

The badges came from China.

“Unfortunately, there is the propensity for drug traffickers to portray themselves as police in an attempt to rob, other drug narcotics distributors,” Richard Sanchez, DEA special agent in charge of the Rio Grande Area, tells the station.

“Unfortunately in our day and age, replication of DEA badges as well as law enforcement badges, in general, are readily available for purchase.”