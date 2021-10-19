Special Reports

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: ‘Capturing the Unabomber’

Ex-U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman Named ticklethewire.com Fed of the Year for 2020

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

October 2021
S M T W T F S
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



Assaults Against Law Enforcement Up in 2020, FBI Stats Show

By Allan Lengel

Assaults against law enforcement are up in 2020, the FBI reports.

Chicago Police Department squad car.

More than 60,000 law enforcement officers were assaulted in the line of duty last year, up 7.2 percent from 2019, CNN reports, citing an FBI report released Monday. Of those assaulted, about 30 percent suffered injuries.

The FBI reported in May that 93 officers were killed in the line of duty last year, 46 of which were the result of felonious acts.

There were 245 Covid-19 deaths among police officers in 2020. 


Posted: 10/19/21 at 9:18 AM under News Story.

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!