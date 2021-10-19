By Allan Lengel

Assaults against law enforcement are up in 2020, the FBI reports.

Chicago Police Department squad car.

More than 60,000 law enforcement officers were assaulted in the line of duty last year, up 7.2 percent from 2019, CNN reports, citing an FBI report released Monday. Of those assaulted, about 30 percent suffered injuries.

The FBI reported in May that 93 officers were killed in the line of duty last year, 46 of which were the result of felonious acts.

There were 245 Covid-19 deaths among police officers in 2020.