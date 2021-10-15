Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, via FBI.

By Steve Neavling

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who was fired just hours before his scheduled retirement in 2018, won back his pension and other benefits.

McCabe filed a lawsuit against the Justice Department in August 2019, saying he was unjustly terminated at the “unlawful whims” of then-President Donald Trump. McCabe initiated special counsel’s Russia investigation, which Trump baselessly called a “witch hunt.”

On Thursday, McCabe reached a settlement with the Justice Department, which rescinded his dismissal and allowed him to retire with full pension benefits, The Washington Post reports.

“Politics should never play a role in the fair administration of justice and civil service personnel decisions,” McCabe said in a statement through the Arnold & Porter law firm. “. . . I hope that this result encourages the men and women of the FBI to continue to protect the American people by standing up for the truth and doing their jobs without fear of political retaliation.”

One of the firm’s attorney, Murad Hussain, said civil servants have a duty to the Constitution, not a political party or individual.

“This settlement and the district court’s rulings make clear that attempts to corrupt the federal workforce through partisan intimidation and improper political influence will not go unanswered,” Hussain said.