FBI Director Christopher Wray in Atlanta. Photo via FBI.

By Steve Neavling

FBI Director Chris Wray was prepared to step down if then-President Trump demanded he do “something that wasn’t right.”

That’s according to U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff in his new memoir, “Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could,” Business Insider reports.

“In one of our first meetings, I had warned (Wray) about how many good people the president had chewed up and spat out,” Schiff wrote.

“I don’t need this job,” Wray responded, according to the book. “And I would leave it before I ever felt the need to do something that wasn’t right.”

Schiff described Wray as “one of the few remaining agency heads appointed by Trump who was still willing to speak truth to power.”

Schiff, who was the top Democrat on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, said Wray “defended the men and women of the bureau, answered questions in a straightforward manner, and never dissembled.”

“He didn’t go out of his way to contradict the president, but he nonetheless maintained a high level of integrity,” Schiff wrote.