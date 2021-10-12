By Steve Neavling

Tucson police are investigating a fatal shooting by an off-duty Border Patrol agent.

The unidentified agent shot 38-year-old Edward Colin Colteaux, who was involved in an escalating confrontation with another person on Tucson’s west side on Saturday night, KVOA reports.

Details of the shooting remain murky. Witnesses said they saw the agent intervene and discharge his gun while Colteaux was in a confrontation.

Border Patrol is conducting an administrative investigation.

