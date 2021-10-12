Michael Mason, retired executive assistant director of the FBI. Screenshot via FBI.

By Steve Neavling

Michael Mason, a retired executive assistant director of the FBI, could be traveling or playing golf after a long, successful career.

Instead, Mason recently began driving a school bus in Chesterfield County, Virginia, CBS affiliate WTVR reports.

Mason decided to get behind the wheel after hearing about a shortage in school bus drivers.

“When the pandemic struck there were so many people that were doing so many extra things. People like you who still have to get out here. People like grocery store workers. People like telecommunications workers. All kinds of folks who still had to do their job,” Mason said. “And I felt like I can be doing something to help in this post-pandemic recovery.”

Mason retired from the FBI in 2007 and worked as chief security officer for Verizon from 2008 to 2020 before retiring.

Chesterfield County Public School cast Mason in a promotional video.

Mason said he’s just doing his part to make the world a little better.

“I believe if all of us gave a little something,” he said. “Wow, how we could impact the world. How we could change the world.”

Mason worked for the FBI for 23 years and served as special agent in charge of the Sacramento Division and assistant director in charge of the Washington Field Office.