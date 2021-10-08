Special Reports

Funeral Services for DEA Agent Fatally Shot on Amtrak Train Set for Today

DEA Special Agent Michael Garbo. Photo via DEA.

By Steve Neavling

DEA Special Agent Michael Garbo, who was shot and killed by an Amtrak train passenger in Tucson, Ariz., will be remembered with a public funeral this morning. 

Garbo, a 16-year veteran of the DEA, was killed Monday while doing a routine inspection for illegal drugs and guns on the train, and two other law enfacement officers were also wounded. The gunman, who barricaded himself inside a bathroom, died from gunshot wounds.  

A law enforcement procession will take place at Bring’s Broadway Chapel beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Funeral services begin at Calvary Chapel at 10 a.m., followed by an outdoor ceremony at 11:30 a.m. 

Watch the funeral service live here. CBP also is providing a live stream.


Posted: 10/8/21 at 6:07 AM
