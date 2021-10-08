Zodiac Killer via FBI

By Steve Neavling

The FBI is disputing claims by an independent group of cold case investigators that they have identified the notorious Zodiac Killer.

The Case Breakers made the claim in a press release this week, identifying the serial killer as Gary Francis Poste, who died in 2018.

But the FBI told the Washington Examiner that case “remains open,” and there is no new information to share with the public.

The Zodiac Killer murdered at least five people in the Bay Area in California in 1968 and 1969.

In December 2020, the FBI said it had cracked a coded message from the killer, but it didn’t reveal any obvious clues about the killer’s identity.

The Case Breakers based their claims on matching “head scars” and forensic evidence found at the murder scene of one of the victims.