Special FBI Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen

By Steve Neavling

Jodi Cohen has been named special agent in charge of the Louisville Field Office in Kentucky.

Cohen, whose career with the bureau began in 2005, was most recently serving as chief of staff for the executive assistant director and section chief in the National Security Branch (NSB) at FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C.

In 2018, Cohen served as the assistant special agent in charge of the Criminal Branch in the Seattle Field Office. She was also a team leader in the Inspection Division at FBI headquarters, overseeing agent-involved shooting investigations, national program reviews, and field office inspections.

In 2014, Cohen became supervisory special agent and reported to the Washington Field Office to provide support to national security and criminal covert operations.

Cohen also worked in the New York Field Office, investigating white-collar crime and health-care fraud. She also served on the Safe Streets Task Force.

Cohen received a bachelor’s degree from Quinnipiac University and a master’s degree in physical therapy from Quinnipiac University.

Before her career with the FBI, she served as a senior physical therapist at a hospital in New York City.