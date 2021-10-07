Special Reports

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: 'Capturing the Unabomber'

Ex-U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman Named ticklethewire.com Fed of the Year for 2020

ATF Agent Injured in Shootout with Drug Suspect in Tennessee

By Steve Neavling

An ATF agent was injured and a gunman killed in a shootout Tuesday afternoon in Tennessee. 

The agent was trying to arrest Corey Daniel Wellman as part of a drug-related investigation when the shootout occurred at about 2:15 p.m. in a parking of a string of businesses, Metro Nashville Police told reporters, The Tennessean reports.

As of Wednesday, the agent was still being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. 

No other law enforcement officers were injured. 

The FBI is leading the investigation. 

The agent was trying to serve an arrest warrant for Wellman, who had been charged with possession of heroin with intent to distribute. 

On Monday, a DEA agent was fatally shot aboard an Amtrak train in Tucson, Ariz., while conducting a routine inspection for illegal drugs and guns. 


