By Steve Neavling

The FBI on Tuesday raided the offices of a New York City police union and the home of its leader, who resigned later in the day.

Agents executed search warrants at the headquarters of the Sergeants Benevolent Association (SBA) and the Port Washington home of Ed Mullins, who headed the union since 2002, NBC News reports.

The union’s executive board said in a letter to SBA members that it had requested Mullins’ resignation and he accepted.

“The nature and scope of this criminal investigation has yet to be determined,” the board wrote. “However, it is clear that President Mullins is apparently the target of the federal investigation. We have no reason to believe that any other member of the SBA is involved or targeted in this matter.”

Details of the investigation weren’t clear.

FBI spokeswoman Adrienne Senatore only said that agents “were conducting a law enforcement operation pursuant to an ongoing investigation” at the union’s offices and Mullins home.

The public corruption unit of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York assisted in the raid.