Deputy U.S. Marshal Jared Keyworth

By Steve Neavling

A deputy U.S. Marshal died in an on-duty car crash near Florence, Mississippi, while he was helping with an enforcement mission.

Jared Keyworth, who was stationed in Baton Rouge, was airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson on Sept. 28, the U.S. Marshals Service said in a news release.

“The U.S. Marshals Service is deeply saddened by the loss of SI Keyworth. We are a close-knit family and Jared’s loss will be felt throughout the entire organization,” USMS Director Ronald L. Davis said in a statement. “This tragedy is a reminder of the inherent risks our men and women face on a daily basis.”

Details of the car crash weren’t immediately available.

Keyworth, an 11-year veteran of USMS, was a member of the Marshals Service’s Investigative Operations Division.