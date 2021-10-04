File photo via Secret Service.

By Steve Neavling

The Secret Service nicknamed Melania Trump “Rapunzel” because she rarely left the White House, according to a new book by former press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

Agents requested working with Melania because it gave them more time to work with their families, Grisham writes in the the book, “I’ll Take Your Questions Now,” The Washington Post reports.

Grisham describes Melania as stubborn and so obsessed with self-care that she donned a robe and slippers as soon as she boarded Air Force One.

She spent a lot of her time with her son Barron or her parents.

When Trump’s alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniel was publicized, Melania tried to embarrass her husband. At one point, she walked arm-in-arm with a handsome military aide during the first State of the Union address because, Melania insisted, the Capitol floors were slippery.

“I laughed to myself because I’d seen the woman navigate dirt roads in her heels,” Grisham writes.