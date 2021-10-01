By Steve Neavling

An accused Las Vegas murderer and gang member who was previously on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list has died from a COVID-19 infection.

Jesus Munguia, 44, was arrested in February 2018 for the brutal murder of his wife, Sherryl Sacueza, whose body was found in the driveway of her home in July 2008.

Munguia was on the run for nine years when he was placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted list in November 2017.

Munguia was tracked down and arrested in Mexico.

After numerous delays, Munguia’s trial was scheduled for Nov. 15, The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Before his arrest, Special Agent Andrew Attridge called Sacueza’s murder a “vicious killing” and warned that Munguia was dangerous.

“We know he is a violent individual, and he also appears to be smart in terms of evading capture,” Attridge said at the time.