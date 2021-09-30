First, the good news: An FBI agent’s stolen SUV was found in Pittsburgh.

Now the bad news: The agent’s handgun is missing.

The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for help recovering the stolen Glock 19M 9mm, which was inside the agent’s unmarked black Ford Explorer when the government-issued vehicle was stolen Tuesday afternoon.

The SUV was parked in Schenley Park when it was stolen.

“The FBI’s Violent Crimes Task Force, in partnership with Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, are devoting significant resources to locate the weapon, a Glock 19M 9mm, and remove it from the possession of the untrained individual(s) who may have it,” the bureau said in a news release. “All area law enforcement agencies were quickly notified of the theft and are assisting the FBI as warranted.”

Anyone with information on the gun’s whereabouts is asked to call the FBI’s Pittsburgh office at (412) 432-4000.