John Hinckley Jr

By Steve Neavling

John Hinckley Jr., who wounded President Reagan and three others in an assassination attempt in 1981, was granted “unconditional release” Monday.

U.S. District Judge Paul L. Friedman agreed to lift the remaining restrictions on Hinckley, who is now 66 and has been living outside a mental health facility, as long as he remains mentally stable and continues to follow the conditions of his previous release, The Associated Press reports.

The unconditional release would begin in June 2022.

“If he hadn’t tried to kill the president, he would have been unconditionally released a long, long, long time ago,” Friedman said. “But everybody is comfortable now after all of the studies, all of the analysis and all of the interviews, and all of the experience with Mr. Hinckley.”

Hinckley was 25 when he shot Regean outside a Washington hotel. Also wounded here White House press secretary James Brady, Secret Service agent Timothy McCarthy and Washington Metropolitan Police officer Thomas Delahanty. Brady was paralyzed and died in 2014.