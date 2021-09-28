Special Agent David Nanz

By Steve Neavling

David G. Nanz is the new special agent in charge of the Springfield Field Office in Illinois.

Nanz, who most recently served in the Inspection Division at FBI headquarters in Washington D.C., began his career with the bureau in 2001, when he was first assigned to the Las Vegas Field Office, investigating white-collar crime cases.

In 2008, he was promoted to supervisory special agent and transferred to the Economic Crimes Unit of the Criminal Investigative Division at headquarters. He later became unit chief and served as the program manager for several cases related to the 2008 financial crisis.

Nanz also served as the FBI liaison to the Office of the Special Inspector General for the Troubled Asset Relief Program, and led the effort to have an FBI agent embedded in the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

In 2010, Nanz transferred to the Miami Field Office, where he oversaw the corporate and securities fraud program and established the South Florida Insurance Fraud Task Force, in addition to other duties. In 2016, he completed assignments in London and in Pretoria, South Africa.

Later in 2016, Mr. Nanz was promoted to assistant special agent in charge in the Los Angeles Field Office, where he oversaw 11 criminal and forensic accountant squads. In 2019, he was promoted to inspector and returned to FBI headquarters.

Nanz received a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in Washington and a law degree from George Mason University in Virginia. Before he joined the FBI, Nanz was a law clerk to the administrative law judges of the National Transportation Safety Board and was later an attorney with an aviation law firm in New York.