By Steve Neavling

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Wednesday warned that Afghanistan could become a “safe haven” for terrorists after the U.S. withdrawal.

“We are, of course, concerned that there will be an opportunity for a safe haven to be re-created there, which is something we’ve seen in the past,” Wray testified before the House Homeland Security Committee.

“We are also concerned that the events that the events there could serve as a catalyst or inspiration for terrorists,” Wray added.

With U.S. forces and intelligence operations gone, Wray said terrorists could use Afghanistan as a launchpad for future attacks.

“Most importantly we (are) concerned that foreign terrorist organizations will be able to reconstitute, plot, inspire in a space that is much harder for us to collect intelligence and operate against than was the case previously.”