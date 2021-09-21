John R. Modlin, chief Border Patrol agent for the Tucson Sector. Photo via Twitter.

By Steve Neavling

John R. Modlin has been named chief Border Patrol agent for the Tucson Sector in Arizona.

Modlin began serving as the interim chief in Tucson beginning in November 2020, when he replaced Roy Villarreal.

The Tucson Sector covers Cochise, Pima and Santa Cruz counties and is responsible for border enforcement along a 262-mile boundary with Miami. The sector has nearly 3,700 agents.

Modlin’s Border Patrol career includes stints at the Detroit and Miami sectors and the agency’s headquarters in Washington D.C.