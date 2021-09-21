Special Reports

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: ‘Capturing the Unabomber’

Ex-U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman Named ticklethewire.com Fed of the Year for 2020

Read Past Reports

Links

Columnists



Site Search


Entire (RSS)
Comments (RSS)

Archive Calendar

September 2021
S M T W T F S
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Guides

How to Become a Bounty Hunter



John R. Modlin Named Chief Border Patrol Agent for Tucson Sector

John R. Modlin, chief Border Patrol agent for the Tucson Sector. Photo via Twitter.

By Steve Neavling

John R. Modlin has been named chief Border Patrol agent for the Tucson Sector in Arizona.

Modlin began serving as the interim chief in Tucson beginning in November 2020, when he replaced Roy Villarreal. 

The Tucson Sector covers Cochise, Pima and Santa Cruz counties and is responsible for border enforcement along a 262-mile boundary with Miami. The sector has nearly 3,700 agents. 

Modlin’s Border Patrol career includes stints at the Detroit and Miami sectors and the agency’s headquarters in Washington D.C.


Posted: 9/21/21 at 4:54 AM under News Story.
Tags: , , ,

Write a comment

You need to login to post comments!