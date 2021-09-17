Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Photo via Shutterstock.

By Steve Neavling

Homeland Security officials expressed concern about the potential for violence at an upcoming right-wing rally to advocate for the jailed Jan. 6 rioters.

In a bulletin to law enforcement partners, the Homeland Security’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis warned about a “small number of recent online threats” related to the Justice for J6 rally on Saturday and noted there were “online discussions encouraging violence the day before the rally,” CBS News reports.

Meanwhile, U.S. Capitol Police are erecting a chain-link fence around the Capitol building and requested the National Guard Quick Reaction Force and D.C. Metropolitan police to be prepared in the event of violence.

The bulletin says that some social media users discussed rushing the Capitol, and one user “commented on kidnapping an identified member of Congress.”

“Other references to violence identified on social media include discussions of using the rally to target local Jewish institutions, elected officials, and ‘liberal churches,'” the bulletin states.

Authorities expected as many as 700 people attend the rally.

Making matters worse, former President Trump criticized the prosecution of hundreds of rioters who stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, CNBC reports.

“Our hearts and minds are with the people being persecuted so unfairly relating to the January 6th protest concerning the Rigged Presidential Election,” Trump said in a written statement.

“In addition to everything else, it has proven conclusively that we are a two-tiered system of justice. In the end, however, JUSTICE WILL PREVAIL!” Trump said.

Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr., D-N.J., responded by accusing Trump of “trying again to gin up insurrection and get people killed.”

“I’ve called for trump to be arrested and prosecuted for his Jan 6 treason,” Pascrell tweeted. “Nothing has changed.”