Border Patrol agents from two small children in Texas near the Mexico border. Photo: CBP

By Steve Neavling

Border Patrol agents in Texas found two small children who were abandoned along the Mexico border, along with a note left under a baby carrier.

The agents assigned to the Eagle Pass South Station spotted “an unusual color” on the riverbank Tuesday, the agency said. As they investigated, they found the children.

A note under the baby carrier indicated the children, a 2-year-old girl and 3-month-old boy, were siblings from Honduras.

The agents searched the area and found no one else around.

The children did not require medical care and were taken to the Uvalde Station for processing.