Border Patrol Agents Discover 2 Small Children Abandoned Along Mexico Border in Texas
By Steve Neavling
Border Patrol agents in Texas found two small children who were abandoned along the Mexico border, along with a note left under a baby carrier.
The agents assigned to the Eagle Pass South Station spotted “an unusual color” on the riverbank Tuesday, the agency said. As they investigated, they found the children.
A note under the baby carrier indicated the children, a 2-year-old girl and 3-month-old boy, were siblings from Honduras.
The agents searched the area and found no one else around.
The children did not require medical care and were taken to the Uvalde Station for processing.
Posted: 9/16/21 at 8:03 AM under News Story.
Tags: Border Patrol, CBP, Eagle Pass South Station, Honduras, Migrants, Uvalde Station
