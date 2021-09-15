10,000+ TSA Employees Have Tested Positive for COVID-19
By Steve Neavling
More than 10,000 TSA workers have been infected with COVID-19 since the pandemic began last year.
The agency also reported 26 deaths related to the coronavirus since March 2020.
Of the 10,177 TSA employees who have tested positive for COVID-19, a vast majority are screening officers.
Miami International led the nation in COVID-19 infections, with 506 employees testing positive. Miami International had 506 infections, Los International Airport had 452, and John F. Kennedy International in New York had 438.
Others were more than 100 infections are:
Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International 370
Orland International 356
Newark Liberty International 355
Chicago O’Hare International 341
Dallas/Forth Worth International Airport 331
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International 279
McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas 257
George Bush Intercontinental in Houston 238
Phoenix Sky Harbor International 219
Logan International in Boston 190
Philadelphia International 181
LaGuardia in New York 169
Denver International 152
Seattle/Tacoma International 136
San Diego International 115
Charlotte Douglas International 117
Tampa International 111
Minneapolis-St. Paul International 110
Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport 109
Salt Lake City International 101
To see the entire list of airports and infections, click here.
