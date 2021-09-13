FBI Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby

By Steve Neavling

Jermicha Fomby has been named special agent in charge of the FBI’s Jackson Field Office in Mississippi.

At the time of his appointment, Fomby had been serving as a section chief in the Criminal Investigative Division at FBI headquarters in Washington D.C.

Fomby’s career with the FBI began in 2003, when was assigned to the Akron Resident Agency of the Cleveland Field Office to investigate criminal matters. In 2006, he transferred to the New York Field Office to investigate Albanian organized crime.

Fomby also worked major drug-trafficking, organized crime, and public corruption investigations and was an instructor for an FBI program that trained foreign investigators in undercover work in public corruption and counterterrorism cases.

In 2010, Fomby deployed to the Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan, where he served as the executive officer in support of the bureau’s international operations.

In 2013, he was promoted to supervisory special agent in the New York Field Office’s National Security Human Intelligence Squad. In 2014, he developed and led the Hudson Valley White Collar Crime Task Force in the Hudson Valley Resident Agency in New Windsor.

In 2016, Fomby was assigned to the Inspection Division at FBI headquarters to serve as an assistant inspector and team leader.

In 2018, he was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of the El Paso Field Office in Texas, where he focused on criminal, intelligence, administrative, and resident agency programs.

In 2019, Fomby was promoted to section chief in the Criminal Investigative Division at headquarters, where he was responsible for strategic intelligence for several criminal programs. A year later, he served as chief of CID’s Violent Crime Section, where he focused on programs released to gangs, violent crimes, human trafficking, and sexual exploitation of children.

Fomby received a bachelor’s degree from Miles College in Birmingham, Ala, and a master’s degree in organizational management from Tusculum College in Greenville, Tenn. He also received a master’s degree in education from Seton Hall University in East Orange, N.J.

Before joining the bureau, he served on active duty in the U.S Army.