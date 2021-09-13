By Steve Neavling

The FBI released a newly declassified document related to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that details support given to two of the Saudi hijackers.

But the 16-page document, which was released on the 20th anniversary of the attacks, found no conclusive evidence that the Saudi government was involved in the plot, The New York Times reports.

Of the 19 attackers, 15 were Saudis, raising questions about whether the kingdom was complicit in the terrorism plot. Osama bin Laden also was a member of a prominent Saudi family.

Under pressure from families of the Sept. 11 victims, President Biden has pledged to release documents that have long been secret that address a potential connection between the hijackers and Saudi officials. The U.S. had refused to declassify documents that addressed whether the kingdom was involved.

The document released over the weekend documents the FBI’s interview with an unidentified Saudi man in November 2015. He worked at the Saudi consulate in Los Angeles and was applying for American citizenship. The document describes contacts he had with people who had provided “significant logistic support” to two of the hijackers.