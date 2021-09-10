Octaviano Juarez-Corro

By Steve Neavling

A man accused of opening fire at a crowded Milwaukee park and killing two people and injuring three others in May 2006 has been placed on the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list.

Octaviano Juarez-Corro, who is now 47, has been on the run ever since.

He’s wanted on two counts of first-degree homicide, three counts of attempted intentional homicide, and one count of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

The FBI believes he fled to Mexico.

According to authorities, hundreds of people were gathered at South Shore Park on the banks of Lake Michigan when Juarez-Corro approached a friend of his estranged wife and struck up a conversation. He and his wife, who shared a daughter, were close to finalizing a divorce at the time.

“They were reportedly going through a difficult time in sharing visitation with their daughter,” Special Agent Steve Whitecotton of the FBI’s Milwaukee Field Office said in a statement.

Juarez-Corro opened fire at the park, striking his wife with two gunshot wounds in the chest. She survived.

“The fact that this individual would be so reckless in an area where families were gathered to celebrate—and in front of his 3-year-old daughter—is just utterly unacceptable,” Whitecotton said. “He needs to be held accountable and brought to justice.”

The FBI believes Juarez-Corro weighs between 180 and 200 pounds, is about 5-foot-6 and has brown eyes and dark hair, which may be graying. He usually wears a mustache and sometimes a beard. He is about five feet, six inches tall.

Anyone with information on Juarez-Corro’s whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI. You may also submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.