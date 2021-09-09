Special Reports

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: 'Capturing the Unabomber'

Ex-U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman Named ticklethewire.com Fed of the Year for 2020

Secret Service Shares Chilling, Never-Before-Seen Photos from Sept. 11 Attacks

The World Trade Center collapses. Photo: Secret Service

By Steve Neavling

As the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks approach, the Secret Service is releasing chilling, never-before-released photos from attack.

The Secret Service announced this week that it will be sharing photos “from that day and the days that followed,” including some that “have never been seen” before.

Two of the photos show damaged armored limousines parked at the former Secret Service New York Field Office. Another image shows plumes of black smoke streaming out of the World Trade Center towers.

The World Trade Center towers on Sept. 11, 2001. Photo: Secret Service
Armored limousines damaged at the Secret Service’s former New York Field Office. Photo: Secret Service
New York City on Sept. 11, 2001. Photo: Secret Service

Posted: 9/9/21
