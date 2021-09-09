Secret Service Shares Chilling, Never-Before-Seen Photos from Sept. 11 Attacks
By Steve Neavling
As the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks approach, the Secret Service is releasing chilling, never-before-released photos from attack.
The Secret Service announced this week that it will be sharing photos “from that day and the days that followed,” including some that “have never been seen” before.
Two of the photos show damaged armored limousines parked at the former Secret Service New York Field Office. Another image shows plumes of black smoke streaming out of the World Trade Center towers.
Posted: 9/9/21 at 8:22 AM under News Story.
Tags: 9/11, photos, Secret Service, terrorism
Write a comment
You need to login to post comments!