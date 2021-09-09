The World Trade Center collapses. Photo: Secret Service

By Steve Neavling

As the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks approach, the Secret Service is releasing chilling, never-before-released photos from attack.

The Secret Service announced this week that it will be sharing photos “from that day and the days that followed,” including some that “have never been seen” before.

Two of the photos show damaged armored limousines parked at the former Secret Service New York Field Office. Another image shows plumes of black smoke streaming out of the World Trade Center towers.

This week, as the 20th anniversary of September 11th approaches, we will be sharing photos from that day and the days that followed. Some have been shared before and some have never been seen. #September11 #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/h6AHPToGZ6 — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) September 6, 2021

The World Trade Center towers on Sept. 11, 2001. Photo: Secret Service

Armored limousines damaged at the Secret Service’s former New York Field Office. Photo: Secret Service