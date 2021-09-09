Screenshot from a new video released by the FBI of the pipe bomb suspect.

By Steve Neavling

The FBI on Wednesday released new information and video surveillance of the suspect wanted for placing pipe bombs in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington D.C. the night before the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The new video, which is the clearest to be released, shows the suspect sitting on a park bench near the Democratic National Headquarters, close to where the suspect placed one of the bombs.

Included in the video is a virtual map that shows where the suspect walked while depositing the bombs between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

The suspect was wearing a face mask, glasses, a grey-hooded sweatshirt, gloves, and black-and-light grey Nike Air Max Speed Turf shoes with a yellow logo. The bombs were transported in a backpack.

The FBI believes the suspect is not from the area.

“The FBI is extremely grateful to the American people who have already provided us with vital assistance in this case,” Steven M. D’Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office, said in a statement. “Since January, the FBI has conducted more than 800 interviews, collected more than 23,000 video files, and assessed more than 300 tips related to this investigation. Those tips have helped us uncover new information, which we are releasing today and asking the public to view it and call us with any information you think may be relevant.”

He added, “We know it is hard to report information about a friend or family member, but these pipe bombs were viable devices that could have detonated, causing innocent bystanders to be seriously injured or killed. Your tip could be the one that prevents this person from harming themselves or anyone else.”