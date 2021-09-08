Special Reports

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Feds Bust New York Town’s Deputy Mayor After Raid Uncovers Assault Weapons, Bogus Federal Badges

Found during the search were bogus badges for the FBI, DEA, Bureau of Prisons, and U.S. Marshals Service. Photo: DOJ.

By Steve Neavling

Federal agents raided the home of a deputy mayor of a New York town and made a shocking discovery: At least 16 unregistered assault weapons, 13 illegal silencers, and a locked box containing “numerous federal badges and credentials” bearing his name and “four FBI patches that could be seen onto a uniform or chest,” according to a criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday.

Airmont Deputy Mayor Brian Downey, 47, a Republican, was charged with possession of unregistered firearms and bogus law enforcement badges and ID cards, The Daily Beast reports.

Homeland Security Investigations agents raided the home with a search warrant Thursday. Agents were forced to force up a small locked box in the home after Downey claimed he didn’t have the combination. Inside were numerous federal badges, bearing his name, from the FBI, DEA, Bureau of Prisons, and U.S. Marshals Service. His passport and driver’s license also were found in the box, according to prosecutors. 

Downey also has been charged with state crimes, the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office announced.  

Unregistered assault weapons found in the home of Airmont Deputy Mayor Brian Downey. Photo: DOJ.

