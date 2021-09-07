Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe

By Steve Neavling

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe warned Monday about the potential for violence at an upcoming right-wing rally to advocate for the jailed Jan. 6 rioters.

“I think they should take it very seriously. In fact, they should take it more seriously than they took the same sort of intelligence that they likely saw on January 5,” McCabe told CNN’s Poppy Harlow on “Erin Burnett OutFront.”

The Justice for J6 rally is scheduled for Sept. 18 in Washington D.C. and was organized by a former Trump campaign staffer.

Federal law enforcement officials have been criticized for their handling of the Jan. 6 riot. The Government Accountability Office concluded that Homeland Security failed to provide adequate security at the Capitol, despite plenty of evidence of possible violence.

McCabe said federal law enforcement appears to be more prepared this time around.

“It looks like, from all indications, our law enforcement partners are well prepared for this one,” McCabe said. “They seem to be taking the intelligence very seriously, which raises a question as to whether or not they did on January 6, but that’s another issue.”