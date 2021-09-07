Border Patrol Agent Steven Charles Holmes, via Tucson Police Department.

By Steve Neavling

A Border Patrol agent who was arrested in May 2019 for allegedly sexually assaulting multiple women is back in jail on similar charges.

Steven Charles Holmes, who worked out of the Tucson Station, is being held in the Pima County Jail after a woman said he assaulted her while they were having sex last month, KVOA.com reports.

Holmes was placed on indefinite administrative duties after he was arrested two years ago on charges of sexually assaulting at least three women he met online.

The investigation began after a woman told Tucson Police that she was sexually assaulted by Holmes after meeting him on a dating app. Police said a further investigation turned up multiple victims with similar reports from 2012 to 2019.

Holmes was out of jail on a $25,000 bond awaiting a court hearing when another woman said she was sexually assaulted by Holmes on Aug. 26. According to court records, she was having sex with Holmes when “something changed.” She said Holmes squeezed her neck until she lost consciousness, and he “continued in having sexual intercourse with her after she had asked him to stop.”

With bruises on her neck, eyes and behind her ears, the woman called police, leading to Holmes’ arrest.

Asked to comment, Border Patrol resent a statement from 2019.

“On May 21, 2019, Border Patrol Agent Steven C. Holmes from the Tucson Station was arrested by the Tucson Police Department for multiple charges of Sexual and Aggravated Assault. At the time, Holmes had seven years of service with the U.S. Border Patrol. He has been placed on indefinite administrative duties pending the outcome of the investigation. The U.S. Border Patrol stresses honor and integrity in every aspect of its mission. We do not tolerate misconduct on, or off duty, and will fully cooperate with all investigations of alleged misconduct by our personnel.”