By Steve Neavling

Customs and Border Protection officers are credited with saving the life of a young woman who appeared to be overdosing on an opioid.

Two men carried the semi-conscious woman to the pedestrian lanes at the Douglas Port of Entry in Arizona on Sunday evening. While a supervisory CBP officer notified the Douglas Fire Department, a CBP-trained medic administered two doses of Narcan.

Within one minute, the woman gained consciousness. She said she suspected someone had slipped her an unknown narcotic in Mexico.

Firefighters transported her to a local medical facility.

“This incident highlights the compassion of our officers, and the effort they put forth to keep the residents of our bi-national communities safe,” said Douglas Area Port Director Jeffrey A. Wilson. “Travelers should be mindful with whom and with what they interact while they are outside the United States.

It’s just the latest example of CBP officers coming to the rescue.

On July 31, an off-duty Border Patrol agent saved a man from a burning car in metro Detroit.

Also in July, an off-duty agent from the El Centro Sector helped thwart a carjacking in what the agency called a “heroic act.”

In the same month, an off-duty Border Patrol agent in San Diego detained a man who was slashing a knife through the air while approaching bystanders.