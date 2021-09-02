By Steve Neavling

A former section chief at the FBI’s Quantico lab is accused of falsifying his team sheet, getting paid for nearly 900 hours of time he didn’t work.

John Behun, a 28-year veteran of the bureau, was charged with theft of government property in U.S. District Court last month, The Associated Press reported Wednesday. He was fired in February 2019.

As a laboratory division section chief, Behun led the section that handles human resources, finance, safety and compliance/health program.

Between 2015 to 2018, Behun is accused of getting compensated for time he didn’t complete.

The Justice Department’s Office of Inspector General led the investigation..

Behun was out of jail on bond but was prohibit from traveling internationally.