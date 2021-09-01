Special Reports

Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: ‘Capturing the Unabomber’

Ex-U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman Named ticklethewire.com Fed of the Year for 2020

TSA Calls ‘Personal Fowl’ After Block of Raw Chicken Spotted on Baggage Carousel

Screenshot of TSA’s video of a frozen chicken on a baggage carousel.

By Steve Neavling

A bundle of Roman candles, a dead baby shark, a book full of knives – the TSA finds the strangest things at airport security checkpoints. 

But recently, what turned up at a baggage carousel had the TSA calling a “personal fowl.”

The TSA posted a video on its Instagram account of a frozen chicken hitching a ride on the carousel at the Seattle Tacoma International Airpot. 

“We hear at one time these wings and thighs were cooped up in a cooler. Somewhere between baggage and the carousel they became free range,” the post said.

The TSA reminded travelers to check their baggage to make sure everything, especially raw meat, is properly packaged. 

“Don’t wing your travel packing. In order to keep from ruffling any feathers meat should be properly packaged. Ice or dry ice is permitted to keep the flock chilled,” the TSA said.

For unknown reasons, the post has been removed from Instagram


Posted: 9/1/21
