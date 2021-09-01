A federal air marshal from the Las Vegas Field Office died after contracting COVID-19, the Transportation Security Administration announced.

Shawn Hennessee, who joined the Federal Air Marshal Service in October 2002 and worked in the Las Vegas Field Office for his entire career, died Thursday.

“He was dedicated to our mission and worked hard to secure the nation’s transportation systems while on domestic and international mission deployments,” the TSA said in a news release.

Hennessee also served 13 years in the Air Force.

“TSA continues to urge that all employees get vaccinated and continue following CDC guidance, including mask requirements,” the TSA said. “We offer our heartfelt condolences to Hennessee’s family, friends and colleagues.”

The TSA didn’t say if Hennessee was vaccinated.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 9,743 TSA employees tested positive for COVID-19, and 22 have died, according to the agency’s data.

There are currently 637 TSA employees with active infections.