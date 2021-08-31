FBI’s Washington Field Office. Photo: FBI.

By Steve Neavling

Four new special agents in charge have been appointed to the FBI’s Washington Field Office, and a fifth has shifted to another leadership position within the office.

Michael H. Glasheen was named special agent in charge of the Counterterrorism Division. Glasheen, who joined the FBI in 2001, was most recently working at FBI headquarters as a section chief in the Counterterrorism Division.

Jeffrey L. Cannon was named special agent in charge of the Mission Services Division. Cannon, who joined the FBI in 1999, began serving as deputy assistant director of the Security Division at the bureau’s headquarters in 2020.

Wayne A. Jacobs was appointed to serve as special agent in charge of the Criminal/Cyber Division. Jacobs began working at the FBI in 2003 and was promoted to a section chief in the Counterintelligence Division at headquarters in 2020.

Anthony T. Riedlinger was named special agent in charge of the Counterintelligence Division. He began his career at the FBI in 1996 and was selected as a section chief of the Counterintelligence Division at headquarters in 2018.

Stacey Moy, who was serving as special agent in charge of the Counterintelligence Division at the Washington Field Office, was named special agent in charge of the Intelligence and Incident Response Division. Moy joined the FBI in 2004.

In a separate move, Nicholas Boshears was named special agent in charge of the Operations Support Division of the New York Field Office. Boshears joined the FBI in 1999.