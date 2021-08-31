Investigators found fake law enforcement badges and documents at David Lomache’s home. Photo: U.S. Attorney’s Office.

By Steve Neavling

A Cincinnati man pleaded guilty Monday to making counterfeit IDs to impersonate federal law enforcement officers.

David Lomache, 61, used fake IDs to claim he was a special agent with Homeland Security and an employee of the Defense Logistics Agency. To impersonate a civilian contractor for the Defense Logistics Agency, he fraudulently obtained a U.S. Federal Contractor badge, federal prosecutors said.

He faces up to 15 years in prison.

When federal agents searched Lomache’s home, they found 26 law enforcement badges. They included local police department badges and federal agency badges.

He amassed the badge collection while on parole for felonious assault and impersonating a police officer. According to prosecutors, he pulled over a vehicle using flashing lights in 2014 and then beat the motorist with a baton when he asked Lomache if he was a real officer.

Lomache had been free of prison since 2019.