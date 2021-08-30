Border Patrol Agent Discover Nearly 30 Pounds of Heroin, Meth inside Car Tires
By Steve Neavling
Border Patrol agents in Southern California found nearly 30 pounds of heroin and meth inside the tires of a car.
Agents from the San Diego Sector pulled over a “suspicious” Dodge Charter at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 15 in Temecula and received permission from the driver to perform a canine search, CBP said in a news release. The dog alerted agents to the wheels of the car.
The agents sought help from a mechanic to search the tires. After one of the tires was removed from the wheel, agents discovered a compartment bolted to the wheel. They cut open the compartment and found several packages of drugs.
After the remaining tires were removed, a total 12 packages of drugs were found. Eight of them contained more than 19 pounds of meth. Ten pounds of heroin were in the other packages.
“These substances de-stabilize our communities by fueling addiction and ruining lives,” Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke said in a statement. “I’m proud of our agents’ continued efforts to interdict these smuggling attempts and protect our nation.”
