Border Patrol agents found drugs inside the tires of a car. Photo: CBP.

By Steve Neavling

Border Patrol agents in Southern California found nearly 30 pounds of heroin and meth inside the tires of a car.

Agents from the San Diego Sector pulled over a “suspicious” Dodge Charter at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 15 in Temecula and received permission from the driver to perform a canine search, CBP said in a news release. The dog alerted agents to the wheels of the car.

The agents sought help from a mechanic to search the tires. After one of the tires was removed from the wheel, agents discovered a compartment bolted to the wheel. They cut open the compartment and found several packages of drugs.

After the remaining tires were removed, a total 12 packages of drugs were found. Eight of them contained more than 19 pounds of meth. Ten pounds of heroin were in the other packages.

“These substances de-stabilize our communities by fueling addiction and ruining lives,” Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke said in a statement. “I’m proud of our agents’ continued efforts to interdict these smuggling attempts and protect our nation.”