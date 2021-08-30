Special Reports

Border Patrol Agent Discover Nearly 30 Pounds of Heroin, Meth inside Car Tires

Border Patrol agents found drugs inside the tires of a car. Photo: CBP.

By Steve Neavling

Border Patrol agents in Southern California found nearly 30 pounds of heroin and meth inside the tires of a car. 

Agents from the San Diego Sector pulled over a “suspicious” Dodge Charter at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 15 in Temecula and received permission from the driver to perform a canine search, CBP said in a news release. The dog alerted agents to the wheels of the car. 

The agents sought help from a mechanic to search the tires. After one of the tires was removed from the wheel, agents discovered a compartment bolted to the wheel. They cut open the compartment and found several packages of drugs. 

After the remaining tires were removed, a total 12 packages of drugs were found. Eight of them contained more than 19 pounds of meth. Ten pounds of heroin were in the other packages. 

“These substances de-stabilize our communities by fueling addiction and ruining lives,”  Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke said in a statement.  “I’m proud of our agents’ continued efforts to interdict these smuggling attempts and protect our nation.”


Posted: 8/30/21 at 7:12 AM under News Story.
