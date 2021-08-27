Stock photo by Secret Service.

Bad boy, Major.

For eight days in a row in early March, President Biden’s German shepherd bit members of the secret Service, according to emails obtained by The New York Post.

That’s seven more times than the White House acknowledged.

Although the White House said Major was taken back to Delaware as part of a prearranged visit with family friends, emails suggest his removal was because of the attacks.

After three “minor incidents where Major nipped/brushed up and nudged” agents, Secret Service agents were urged to protect themselves in an email: “Panicking or running with only embolden animals so stand your ground and protect your hands/fingers by placing them in your pockets or behind your back.”

On March 8, an email from a Secret Service employee said “an Agent or Officer has been bitten every day this week (3/1-3/8) causing damage to attire or bruising/punctures to the skin.”

A day later, a Secret Service members wrote in an email, “Family Pets are back in Del., if you hadn’t seen the headlines.”