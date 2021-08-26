Roxy, a Belgian Malinois, was honored for her work at the FBI. Photo: FBI.

By Steve Neavling

She was a brave, dedicated crime-fighter for the FBI.

After more than seven years at the Newark Field Office, Roxy, a Belgian Malinois who turned 9 in June, retired with her handler Special Agent Scott Nawrocki on Dec. 26, 2020.

But the canine’s well-deserved retirement ceremony was delayed because of COVID-19. On Wednesday, she was finally honored for her work.

“K9 Roxy has been an indispensable member of the FBI team,” George M. Crouch, Jr., special agent in charge of the Newark Field Office, said in a statement. “Her hard work and dedication have helped protect her fellow agents and the community at-large and have assisted in the apprehension of criminals. We are in her debt and wish her a healthy retirement with our gratitude.”

Roxy joined the bureau in 2013 after becoming the youngest cadet to graduate from the New Jersey Police Canine Academy at the age of 1.

“We knew Roxy would be a great working dog as she pushed her way in front of her brothers and sisters when it came time to eat,” Nawrocki said. “She wasn’t afraid of anything and, at just four weeks old, she was already bounding up and down the stairs.”

During her career, Roxy responded to active shootings, searched for explosives, worked on protective details of three attorneys general and two FBI directors, helped secure the Super Bowl at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., and even dressed as a cheerleader.