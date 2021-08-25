FBI Special Agent Sean M. Cox

By Steve Neavling

Sean M. Cox, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Springfield Division, plans to retire next month.

Cox, a 22-year veteran of the bureau, has led the Springfield Division since 2014.

Cox joined the FBI in June 1999, with his first assignment at the Chicago Division, where he investigated narcotics, fugitives and counterterrorism matters.

He was promoted to supervisory special agent in the Counterterrorism Division at FBI headquarters in 2004. He managed the FBI’s Terrorist Watch List and served as the bureau’s representative to the Terrorist Screening Center (TSC).

In 2006, Cox was promoted to a supervisory special agent in the Milwaukee Division, where he created the division’s first Field Intelligence Group. In 2009, he took over supervisory responsibilities for the division’s counterintelligence program.

Cox was promoted in 2011 to assistant special agent in charge of the National Security Branch in the St. Louis Division, where he oversaw the division’s international and domestic terrorism, counterintelligence, cyber, intelligence, crisis management, security, and surveillance and aviation programs. He also served as the leadership coordinator for the Leadership Development Program at FBI headquarters.

Before joining the FBI, Cox served in the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department in Wisconsin. He received a bachelor of science degree in criminal justice from Mount Senario College.