The driver of this Bogus Border Patrol vehicle was arrested. Photo: CBP.

By Steve Neavling

A human smuggling suspect was busted wearing a fake Border Patrol uniform while driving a phony patrol vehicle in Arizona.

The driver and 10 migrants inside the vehicle were arrested near Tucson by Homeland Security Investigations and Border Patrol agents, said John R. Modlin, interim chief Border Patrol agent of the Tucson Sector.

“This is not a Border Patrol vehicle,” Modlin tweeted with a photo of the SUV.

The vehicle bears a striking resemblance to the authentic Border Patrol vehicle.

Modlin didn’t mention when the incident occurred or provide any more details about the driver, such as his age and nationality.

In a separate incident, Customs and Border Protection officers at the Chicago International Mail Branch seized 28 counterfeit DEA badges this week. Last weekend, CBP officers discovered eight fake DEA badges and one counterfeit FBI badge.