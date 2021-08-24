Special Agent Antony Jung

By Steve Neavling

Antony A. Jung, who was serving as a section chief in the FBI’s Information Management Division in Virginia, has been named special agent in charge of the bureau’s Anchorage Field Office in Alaska.

Jung became an FBI special agent in 2004, when he was assigned to the Baton Rouge Resident Agency in the New Orleans Field Office. In addition to investigating criminal matters, he led a Safe Streets Gang Task Force and a crisis negotiator.

In 2009, he moved to the Miami Field Office and was later promoted to supervisory special agent and moved to the Criminal Investigative Division at FBI headquarters and the Department of Justice’s Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) Fusion Center.

In 2014, Jung was chosen to serve as a supervisory special agent in the Kansas City Field Office in Missouri, where he led a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and squad investigating transnational organized crime and OCDETF matters.

In 2017, Jung was promoted to assistant special agent in charge of the Criminal and Administrative Branch of the Anchorage Field Office, where he also served as the acting special agent in charge.

In 2019, Jung became section chief in the Information Management Division, where he led the National Name Check Program Section.

Before joining the FBI, Jung was a lieutenant with the Florida Highway Patrol. Previously he was a state trooper, serving on the Tactical Response Team and was a certified police and firearms instructor.

Jung also served in the Army National Guard. He received a bachelor’s of science degree and a master’s of science degree in criminal justice from the University of Central Florida and a doctorate in human services from Capella University.

He is a recipient of the FBI director’s Manuel J. Gonzales Ethics Award.