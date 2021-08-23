DEA Agent Enrique Camarena

By Steve Neavling

Convicted drug lord Miguel Angel Felix Gallardo, who was imprisoned for the murder of DEA Agent Enrique Camarena, may be a free man soon.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Friday that he’s open to granting a pardon to Felix Gallardo under a proposed new law aimed at freeing thousands of prisoners.

“If it is justified,” Lopez Obrador said of the drug lord’s potential release, “of course, yes.”

“I also want him to understand my situation, that I do not want anyone to suffer. I do not want anyone to be in jail. I am a humanist,” Lopez Obrador said.

He added that the case will be reviewed by prosecutors.

Felix Gallardo, now 75, was considered the godfather of Mexican drug smuggling and the co-founder of the Guadalajara cartel. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison for the Camarena’s murder, and in 2017, he was re-sentenced by a Mexican court to 37 years in prison and a reparation payment equivalent to $1.2 million.

Lopez Obrado made the remark following a prison interview with Felix Gallardo that was aired by NBC News.