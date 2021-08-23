By Allan Lengel

An internal investigation conducted by the U.S. Capitol Police has cleared the officer of wrongdoing in the Jan. 6 shooting at the Capitol of Ashli Babbitt of California, the Washington Post reports.

Ashli Babbitt

The findings come in wake of the Justice Department’s decision that the officer would not face criminal charges. The 35-year-old California woman was shot as she tried to force her way through a set of doors inside the Capitol during the insurrection while Congress members feared for their safety.

President Trump had praised Babbitt and questioned the officer’s action.

The department said in a memo outlining the investigation that the officer acted within department policy, which allows deadly force to protect themselves or others from serious physical harm, the Post reports.