Book Excerpt: I Reported to the FBI in Detroit, Then Jimmy Hoffa Disappeared

Book Excerpt: 'Capturing the Unabomber'

Ex-U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman Named ticklethewire.com Fed of the Year for 2020

35-Year-Old Border Patrol Agent at McCallen Station Dies; CBP Grieves

Photo illustration: CBP

By Steve Neavling

A Border Patrol agent assigned to the McAllen Station died earlier this week, CBP announced Wednesday. 

Agent Ricardo Zarate, who began his career with CBP in 2009, passed away Monday. 

“I am deeply saddened to share the loss of U.S. Border Patrol Agent Ricardo Zarate,” Troy A. Miller, acting CBP commissioner, said on Twitter.  

“With a heavy heart, we regret to announce the line-of-duty death of Border Patrol Agent Ricardo Zarate,” CBP said in a statement. “Agent Zarate entered on duty on February 12, 2009, as part of session 922. We will never forget.”

CBP didn’t divulge details of his death, including the cause. 

Zarate was a husband and father, according to a death notice. 


Posted: 8/19/21 at 6:51 AM under News Story.
